Pak squash campaign ends with another defeat

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan continued to display pathetic performance in squash as a medal hope dashed on Friday when the pair of Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam was beaten by Scotland’s Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart 2-1 in the men’s doubles pre-quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games squash event here at the University of Birmingham Squash Centre.



After losing the first set 4-11, the Pakistani pair staged a fightback and won the second set 11-10 after a gruelling fight to level the game 1-1. However, the Scottish pair regrouped and tested the Pakistanis weak areas and were able to take the set quite convincingly 11-3 to seal a fine win.

The Pakistan’s duo on Thursday had blasted their way into the pre-quarter-finals when they had humiliated Ghana’s pair of Evans Ayih and Clement Anafo 2-0 in the round of 32.

On Thursday, Pakistani pair of Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar were shown the exit door when they were upstaged by Malaysia’s pair of Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman 2-0 in the women’s doubles pre-quarter-finals. The set score remained 11-7, 11-6.