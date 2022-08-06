ABL, NIC to host fintech hackathon

ISLAMABAD: The National Incubation Center (NIC) and Allied Bank Limited (ABL) will host ‘Fintech Hackathon 2022’ to mobile the community find solutions to existing micro and macro economic problems prevalent in the country, a statement said on Friday.

A coder, UI/UX expert, or a problem solver for fintech can participate in the event and win up to Rs1 million, it added.

“The purpose of the hackathon is to find practical innovative ideas, prototypes, and solutions to challenges in the fintech space,” NIC said. Through the event, the NIC and ABL aim to find disruptive ideas that could transform fintech, not just in Pakistan, but across the globe, it added.

“The collaborative efforts are required in providing solutions for financial inclusion and empowering the SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises], retail and consumer segments," said Aizid Razzaq Gill, CEO of Allied Bank.

Innovation in fintech banking, financial inclusion and literacy, and SME and startup banking were three key thematic areas for the upcoming hackathon, NIC said.