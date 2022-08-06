NBP warns against frauds

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has advised its customers to remain vigilant and follow key steps to protect their confidential information, saying fraudulent elements were found impersonating as NBP representatives and offering fake cash prize schemes to get customers confidential information to fleece them.
NBP has requested its customers not to share any personal and bank account details to any person/caller claims to be someone from NBP and offers any prize scheme. In case of any clarity or details regarding schemes, the bank advised its customers to contact NBP’s call center.
