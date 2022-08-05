Wasa to be set up in Sialkot, Sahiwal: secy

LAHORE:The Punjab government is planning to establish Water And Sanitation Agency (Wasa) also in Sialkot and Sahiwal.

In this regard, various issues were reviewed in the meeting of Punjab Planning and Development Board Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch and representatives of Asian Development Bank on Thursday.

On this occasion, the secretary said that the work on development projects would be accelerated in both cities after monsoon. He said that more new projects were being started for the people of Sialkot and Sahiwal in November. He said that three public parks had been completed under the Punjab Intermediate Project in Sialkot and modern solid waste management machinery had also been provided them.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that the scope of PICIIP was being extended to seven more cities of Punjab which included Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Multan. Deputy Secretary Development, Deputy Secretary Coordination, Project Director PICIIP also participated in the meeting.