Gold slides as rupee rallies

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,100 per tola on Thursday as Pak rupee showed further recovery against the US dollar. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs143,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,800 to Rs122,771. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $21 to $1,787 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,620 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,388.88.
ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the country's economy is on recovery mode after taking "tough...
ISLAMABAD: Despite an 11.1 percent year on year growth in overall revenues in local currency, Jazz’s revenue...
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday said it took regulatory action against TAG Innovation Private...
MBL has entered into a Musharakah Agreement with Globe Residency REIT for development of 3 apartment towers consisting...
ISLAMABAD: The European Union would provide an initial grant of € 265 million to Pakistan under a recently launched...
LAHORE: Pakistan Solar Association has called upon Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to intervene for customs clearance...
Comments