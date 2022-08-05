Gold slides as rupee rallies

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,100 per tola on Thursday as Pak rupee showed further recovery against the US dollar. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs143,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,800 to Rs122,771. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $21 to $1,787 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,620 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,388.88.