Thursday August 04, 2022
National

Decision to increase toll tax withdrawn after transporters’ protest

By Our Correspondent
August 04, 2022

MANSEHRA: Toll tax plaza established in the Khatain-da-Galla area on the Karakoram Highway has postponed receiving the extra amount, earlier announced by it, after transporters threatened a wheel jam strike against it.

“The contractor of the toll tax plaza has postponed receiving the enhanced money after we threatened to observe a wheel jam strike against it,” Jan Alam, the president of the Transporters Association said.

