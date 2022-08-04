Decision to increase toll tax withdrawn after transporters’ protest

MANSEHRA: Toll tax plaza established in the Khatain-da-Galla area on the Karakoram Highway has postponed receiving the extra amount, earlier announced by it, after transporters threatened a wheel jam strike against it.
“The contractor of the toll tax plaza has postponed receiving the enhanced money after we threatened to observe a wheel jam strike against it,” Jan Alam, the president of the Transporters Association said.
GUJRANWALA: More than 200,000 students of class 6 to 8 of the division are awaiting free textbooks and delay in the...
LANDIKOTAL: UN International Children’s Emergency Fund on Wednesday arranged an awareness walk and seminar to mark...
MANSEHRA: The Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences would provide scholarships to the children of martyred...
ISLAMABAD: The WhatsApp account of Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was hacked on Wednesday which may...
SUKKUR: The cases of gastroenteritis diseases are on the rise in interior Sindh amid hot weather. More than 100...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court will take up a PTI petition against the phase-wise acceptance of resignations of...
Comments