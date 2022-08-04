 
Thursday August 04, 2022
National

Resignations issue: IHC takes up PTI’s plea today

By Awais Yousafzai
August 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a PTI petition against the phase-wise acceptance of resignations of its MNAs. This follows after the party rectified the petition in the light registrar’s objection by submitting the authority letter that makes 123 members parties to the case.

