US ambassador visits Torkham Border

LANDIKOTAL: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday visited Landikotal and Torkham border.

The US Embassy confirmed the visit on its Twitter handle, saying that Ambassador Blome visited the Torkham border to see this unique border in action. It also quoted the ambassador as saying, “I learned a lot about the people-to-people & business connections throughout the region that are important to keeping commerce flowing.”

Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) Major General Adil Yameen received Ambassador Blome at the Khyber Rifles helipad in Landikotal. The ambassador drove to the last hill’s top check-post at Michni where he was briefed on the current border situation.

Brigadier Taimur of 11-Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Ammair of 101 Wing and Commandant Khyber Rifles Col Rizwanullah Nazir briefed the ambassador on the border situation. The US ambassador thanked the Pakistani border officials for keeping the border open for passenger movement and goods transportation.

He said it was a good gesture that all kinds of movement was smoothly running at this important crossing point. The US ambassador later drove back to the officers mess in the army garrison in Landikotal where he also visited the historical photo galleries in the cantonment. The ambassador was also served traditional lunch in an officers mess. Later, Ambassador Blome flew back by helicopter after his detailed visit to the Pak-Afghan border.