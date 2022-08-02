Re-recorded national anthem to be released on Independence Day

LAHORE:To mark the 75th anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan, the original national anthem of Pakistan has been re-recorded to reflect updated inclusivity in voices and expression while ensuring the sanctity of the original words and the musical composition.

The Steering Committee for the Re-recording of the National Anthem looks forward to its official release by the Government of Pakistan on 14th August 2022, said a press release issued by the Steering Committee for the Re-recording of the National Anthem.

“In planning to produce new vocal and instrumental versions of the unchanged original words and composition, the steering committee applied an all-inclusive, gender-balanced approach and enlisted vocalists from diverse regional, cultural and ethnic backgrounds, from all religious faiths and musical genres. 48 musicians from the army, air force and navy bands skillfully played the musical instruments,” the statement said.

“Prior to the recording, all the selected 155 vocalists, including well-known artists, were mentored and rehearsed, and an artist kit was shared with them. This contained lyrics, translations and pronunciation guides. It was imperative that the re-recording of the National Anthem of Pakistan was rendered correctly while maintaining its historic sanctity and rich legacy.”

The Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Re-Recording of the National Anthem of Pakistan is Senator (r) Javed Jabbar. The 16 members comprise of 10 persons who served on a voluntary basis and 5 senior civil officials and one senior military official. The Secretary of Information Ministry is also a member. The audio sub-committee includes Arshad Mahmud, Brigadier Imran Naqvi (ISPR), Rohail Hyatt, Talha Ali Khushwaha, Ustad Nafees Ahmed, Layaqzada Layaq and Dr. Zulfiqar Qureishi. The video sub-committee’s convenor is Satish Anand.