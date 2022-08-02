Pak swimmers’ miserable run continues

BIRNINGHAM: Pakistan swimmers' poor run in the Commonwealth Games continued on Monday here at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. In women’s 100m freestyle heats, Jehanara Nabi finished 40th out of 55 swimmers by clocking 1:01.51. In the same event, Olympian Bisma Khan ended 47th with a timing of 1:02.59. In 100m breaststroke, Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub finished 26th out of 28 contestants with a timing of 1:22.12.
