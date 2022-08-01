 
close
Monday August 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Earthquake shakes several parts of Balochistan

Tremors were felt in the Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Kech areas of the province

By News Desk
August 01, 2022
Earthquake shakes several parts of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake struck several parts of the Makran Division of Balochistan on Sunday evening, Geo News reported.

Tremors were felt in the Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Kech areas of the province. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.6 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, it was measured at a depth of 30 kilometres, and its epicentre was Pasni near Gwadar. While no casualties or damage to property were immediately reported, it is worth noting that several areas of Balochistan are already grappling with monsoon floods that have caused considerable destruction in the province.

Comments