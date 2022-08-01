Flood relief operation underway in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Authorities have started a relief operation for victims of floods in the district.

The district administration said that more than 600 households had been provided rations and other items. The flood has mostly affected the Shabqadar area where around 403 houses and a poultry farm have been affected.

The flood has completely damaged 74 houses and partially damaged another 229 houses. Besides, seven animals have also been killed and around 1,000 chicks. The administration has asked people living close to riverbanks to take care in view of the July rains.