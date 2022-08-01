‘Rawal Dam Interchange Project nears completion’

Islamabad : The Rawal Dam Interchange project has entered in final stages and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to meet the deadline of completing it by end of September.

According to the details, filling work has been completed on both ramps of the interchange. Instructions have been issued to concerned formation to carry out more compaction to minimize the effects of the recent rains on construction activities in order to ensure the provision of high and quality travel facilities, CDA spokesman told ‘The News’. Granular material is also being used to eliminate the effects of heavy rains so that the construction works are not affected by the rains in any way, he added.

On this occasion, the management of the Capital Development Authority issued instructions to the concerned departments that the speed of work should be accelerated and high quality of work should be ensured in all circumstances and all available resources should be utilized to complete the project ahead of schedule.

FWO is currently executing the Rawal Dam Interchange project which was expected to be finished one month before the given deadline. The committed delivery time of the project was October 2022.

The project includes multiple slip roads and one underpass as well as an overhead bridge and a separate underpass connecting Margalla Town. The project is being constructed at the junction of Murree Road, Club Road, and Park Road. Once completed, the project will provide relief to commuters as traffic congestion on this portion of Murree Road has become a routine.