Huzaifa wins National Junior Squash C’ship

KARACHI: Huzaifa Ibrahim clinched the title of under-19 at 3rd Combaxx Sports National Junior Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Sunday.
In the final, Sindh’s Huzaifa beat Junaid Khan from Punjab 3-0. In the final of under-13 category, PAF’s Noman defeated Huzaifa Shahid from Sindh 3-1. Umair Arif from KPK overpowered Army’s Azan Ali 3-2 in the final of under-15 category.
