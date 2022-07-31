Govt teachers block Murree Road in protest against new CEO Education

Rawalpindi : A large number of government teachers Saturday locked the office of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education, Rawalpindi, and threatened to close down all public schools from Monday if higher authorities do not revoke the decision of his appointment immediately.

The protesters did not allow the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education, Rawalpindi Azam Kashif to assume charge of his office and locked all gates of the building in protest. They alleged that Azam Kashif misbehaved with his staff, particularly against lady teachers. They alleged that Azam Kashif without any reason was issuing suspension letters and transferring teachers. They also alleged that he was not promoting teachers. He was promoting nepotism and adopting policies of like and dislike. The protesters demanded of the authorities concerned appoint another officer who could monitor all matters on merit.

A heavy contingent of police and lady police officials were present all around to control the law and order situation. The protesters staged a sit-in against the appointment of CEO, Rawalpindi Azam Kashif. The ‘sit-in’ of teachers was continued till the filing of this report.

The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) leaders and representatives included Raja Aurangzeb, Raja Tahir Mehmood, Raja Shahid Mubarak, Syed Hamid Ali Shah, Qazi Imran, and Malik Zahiruddin Babar were present on the occasion. While, Punjab Education Association (PEA) leaders and representatives named Malik Amjad Mehmood, Akhyan Gull Tahir, Rashid Abbasi, Hamid Abdullah, and several others also participated in the protest demonstration.

The protesters raised full-throated slogans against the CEO (Education) and blocked Murree Road. The teachers of public schools in the district were wearing black armbands against the CEO of Education. They called upon the Chief Minister of Punjab, Education Minister, and Secretary Education as well as Secretary School Education to immediately transfer the CEO from Rawalpindi. “If Punjab government does not remove the CEO (Education), Rawalpindi immediately, all public schools will be close down from Monday,” the protesters warned.