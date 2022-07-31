Pakistanis abused in fundraiser for Imran, says Pervez Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Pervez Rashid has said Imran Khan not only received dollars from foreigners in exchange for his vicious and conspiracy politics in the name of charity but also participated in an event in which foul language was used against people of two beautiful cities of Pakistan, Peshawar and Faisalabad.
In a statement, he asked whether Imran Khan and his colleagues had moral courage to inform people how much dollars they had received against the torrent of foul-mouthed abuse. “They should also tell us about the price for which they would like to be abused, as Arif Naqvi, the organiser of the event, did to the people of Peshawar and Faisalabad by proposing their names. Imran Khan should also inform us who were his foreign masters who he wanted to please with the filthy abuse of Pakistanis and gave them a message that he also looked down upon Pakistan, like them, and they should bring him
to power in Pakistan,” he added.
