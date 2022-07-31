Noman to face Huzaifa in U-13 squash final

KARACHI: Noman and Huzaifa reached the finals of under-13 category at 3rd combaxx sports national junior squash championship at RKJK squash complex here on Saturday.
In the semifinals of the said category, Noman overpowered Ahmed khalil 7-11,11-7,9-11,11-9,11-5 and Huzaifa Shahid won against Abdul Ahad 11-5,11-13,11-6,11-2.
In the semifinals of under-15 category, Azan Ali thrashed Ibrahim Zeb 11-4,11-3,11-8 and Umair Arif defeated Mobeen Khan 16-14,11-3,11-2.
