‘Missing man’ believed to be killed in Ziarat operation, alive

QUETTA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and prominent tribal figure Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai Friday said through false and misleading propaganda attempts were made to show those killed in Ziarat operation as missing persons.

"Elements who were killed during an operation against those who martyred Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin Umar Javed Ziarat were involved in heinous act of terrorism," he said while addressing a press conference at his residence here, reports APP.

Zaheer Ahmad Bangulzai, who was claimed to have been killed by forces and shown as a missing person by some elements, was also present in the press conference.

"Attempts have been made to include the name of Zaheer Bangulzai in the fictitious list of already missing persons to make them appear as innocent citizens and divert attention from this heinous act of terrorism,” he said.

Bangulzai said a person, named Shahzad, was killed. Shahzad who was an active member of a banned outfit was assigned the responsibility to recruit from hostels and colleges.

Bangulzai said that many anti peace elements were killed in the Ziarat operation and a drama was created regarding the killing of the missing persons.

The person namely Zaheer Ahmed who belongs to the Bangulzai tribe is not only alive, but is also present with us, he said, adding that it was surprising that this living person was pretended to be a martyr.

Meanwhile, a local media report quoted Zaheer Bangulzai saying that he wanted to go abroad for a better future. Zaheer said he illegally went to Iran and was arrested by the Iranian authorities.