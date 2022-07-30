Iraq road accident kills 12

BAGHDAD: Women and children were among 12 people killed in a road accident in Iraq when a minivan and a dump truck collided, authorities said on Friday.

The accident, which they blamed on speeding and reckless driving, happened overnight on a road linking Baghdad to Babylon province, a statement said.

The collision, which transport authorities blamed on "high speed, not paying attention and an improperly executed U-turn", killed 12 people and injured five, they said.

One official told AFP that women and children were among the victims, without specifying their number.