CDA to start feeder bus service for various sectors

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start feeder bus service for various sectors of Islamabad.
In this connection, a meeting of the CDA Board which was held here on Friday approved a summary carry out feasibility for feeder routes bus service network in sectors of G, H, I and F series.
The National University of Science and Technology was assigned the task of feasibility report which will be completed within a period of 45 days.
The report while reviewing existing transport system in the federal capital, will also contain public transport survey, road inventory survey, data regarding volume of population timings of travel. It will also contain suggestions of stakeholders and operational design of feeder routes bus service.
The board meeting also approved recommendations for establishment of the Capital Mass Transit Authority and the same would be sent to the Ministry of Interior for approval.
