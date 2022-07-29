PHF acting secretary takes charge

LAHORE: Acting Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain has taken charge at the headquarters in Lahore.
The newly appointed Secretary General while talking to reporters said that he is grateful to President PHF Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar for giving him the responsibility. “I will try to fulfill the responsibilities I have been entrusted with by Khokhar with all my capabilities,” he said.
BRISTOL: Jonny Bairstow’s excellent season continued as he made 90 in England’s 41-run win over South Africa in...
BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s badminton quartet will begin their mixed team Group A qualifying round journey with the...
LAHORE: Pakistan withdrew from the 44th Chess Olympiad Thursday after hosts India attempted to "politicise" the event...
Ag AFPHUNGARORING, Hungary: Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the 2022...
BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan will begin its boxing journey in the Commonwealth Games here at the National Exhibition Centre ...
LAHORE: The second edition of Kashmir Premier League will be staged in Muzaffarabad next month and all the franchises...
