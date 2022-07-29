 
Friday July 29, 2022
PHF acting secretary takes charge

By Our Correspondent
July 29, 2022

LAHORE: Acting Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain has taken charge at the headquarters in Lahore.

The newly appointed Secretary General while talking to reporters said that he is grateful to President PHF Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar for giving him the responsibility. “I will try to fulfill the responsibilities I have been entrusted with by Khokhar with all my capabilities,” he said.

