PTI Azadi march: Punjab IGP seeks report of police action

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar asked for details of cases and arrests during the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
In this regard, AIG Operations has sent a letter to the CCPO, CPOs and RPOs. A special report has been sought regarding scuffles with PTI leaders Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Yasmin Rashid and Rashida Khanum.
The details of violence and deaths of peaceful protesters at the hands of the police at Ravi Bridge have also been demanded. Details of FIRs registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act have also been sought. The reason for the use of heavy police force in Sheikhupura, Hasan Abdal and Attock has also been asked by Punjab IGP and asked how much tear gas, rubber bullets and chemicals were used during the long march. It has also been asked how many raids were conducted to arrest political leaders and workers in Punjab and how many people were arrested.
