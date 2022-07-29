Iran reports new arrest of Israel-linked spies

TEHRAN: Iran arrested five people accused of links to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, state media said on Thursday, in the second such report in as many days. "A spy network consisting of five members affiliated with the Zionist regime was identified and arrested," said a police intelligence statement quoted by the official news agency IRNA. The network had been in contact with a middleman from Mossad "with encouragement from the head of a separatist group", it said, without giving further details.