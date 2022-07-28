Four dead in Philippine earthquake

MANILA: A 7.0-magnitude earthquake killed at least four people in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, toppling buildings, and shaking high-rise towers more than 300-km away in the capital Manila.
The shallow but powerful quake struck the mountainous and lightly populated province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am (0043 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.
