Thursday July 28, 2022
World

Four dead in Philippine earthquake

By AFP
July 28, 2022

MANILA: A 7.0-magnitude earthquake killed at least four people in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, toppling buildings, and shaking high-rise towers more than 300-km away in the capital Manila.

The shallow but powerful quake struck the mountainous and lightly populated province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am (0043 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.

