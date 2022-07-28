TDPs continue protest in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The temporary displaced persons belonging to MadaKhel tribe in North Waziristan staged a protest here for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to press the government for the acceptance of their demands.

Led by Rahmatullah, hundreds of IDPs, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government, gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers urged the government to take practical steps for the solution to their problems. The speakers recalled that they had left their abodes in 2014 after the authorities launched operation against terrorists.

“The government had provided them sims through which they were getting Rs20,000. But now the sims have been blocked and they are facing acute financial problems,” said one of the speakers.

They said they repeatedly apprised authorities regarding their problems but nothing practical was done for them.

They asked the government to revive the financial help and make proper arrangements for their safe return.