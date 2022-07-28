PTI Upper Chitral gets new president

CHITRAL: Famous polo player Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk was elected as district president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Upper Chitral on Wednesday.

Speaking after the election, Shahzada Sikandar said he would try his best to come up to the expectations of the people and the party.

“The people of our district have been suffering since long. I will strive hard to solve issues confronting the people of my native district,” he went on to add.