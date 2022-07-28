Plaintiffs get relief on Ombudsman’s intervention

LAHORE : The Ombudsman Punjab has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief worth Rs52.86 million to plaintiffs of different districts seeking redressal of their complaints related to different provincial government departments.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman explained that the long-awaited educational stipends of Zawer-e-Taleem Programme valued at Rs1,29,000 have been released to the studying daughters of five Bhakkar residents after the involvement of the Ombudsman's office.

In response to two separate applications of Tayyab Azeem Tariq of Lahore, the health department has released Rs97,42,500 and Rs44,12,500 and confirmed to pay Rs11,02,500 and Rs2,40,750 in the next quarter budget after the intervention of Ombudsman's office, he added.

As a result of effective action taken by the Ombudsman's office, the retired employee of Municipal Corporation Sheikhupura M Mansha has been paid employment dues worth Rs23,31,570. An amount of Rs30,31,24 was also paid to legal heirs of Janu Bibi from Mandi Bahauddin, who died during the processing of her application. Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) has also employed her son, the spokesman noted.

The spokesman asserted that Education Department has also paid employment dues of Rs32,12,946 to the widow of a primary school teacher due to efforts of Ombudsman's office. The agriculture director (E&M) also released Rs1,53,42,669 to Khushab's Malik Allah Daad Khan and other pensioners who have been awaiting for their pension amounts for the last three years.

The district health authority Gujrat has given Rs2.5 million to Samia Bibi as financial aid, the district education authority Gujranwala has paid Rs33,86,934 to the widow of Bashir Ahmed and the buildings department Faisalabad has released security dues valuing Rs3.7 million to complainant M Jameel of Sheikhupura, the spokesman added.

As a result of the effective pursuance of the complaint of an employee from Sialkot, 425 employees of the district health authority are paid Rs10,15,035 every month while the district accounts office has paid Rs50,79,675 to them in a period of five months.

New LDA Vice-Chairman assumes office: New Vice-Chairman of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Naeem-ul-Haq has taken charge of his post here Wednesday.

The newly-appointed Vice-Chairman reached LDA office where LDA Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa welcomed him. On this occasion, Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, LDA governing body members Tariq, Engineer Aamir Riaz Qureshi and Sadia Sohail, Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqulit Mir, Director (DG Headquarter) Akbar Nakai and other officers were also present.

On this occasion, Vice-Chairman said that all the previous decisions of the governing body would be implemented and prosperity allowance of 25% of the basic salary would be given to the employees very soon.