SC issues contempt notices to Fehmida, secretary IPC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued notices to former minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and others concerned on a contempt plea submitted by an official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for further hearing.

Naeem Bokhari while representing PSB Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan pleaded that the laid down rules were not followed by the ministry while appointing Asif Zaman as the director general PSB.

The apex court, while accepting the plea, issued notices to all the relevant officials including former minister for IPC Dr Fehmida and secretary IPC for further hearing.

It has been pleaded that the concerned ministry did not follow the rules submitted with the august court on the appointment of director general.

A few years back, the ministry in Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera’s case had submitted a detailed summary of the rules and regulations which were followed in his appointment as the DG.

However, Mansoor pleaded that those rules were not followed while appointing Asif Zaman as the DG.

In his plea, Mansoor stated that the new rules formulated to appoint director general fall in the contempt parameters.

The applicant pleaded his genuine case was not given deserving consideration for the post of the director general.