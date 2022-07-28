SC issues contempt notices to Fehmida, secretary IPC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued notices to former minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and others concerned on a contempt plea submitted by an official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for further hearing.
Naeem Bokhari while representing PSB Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan pleaded that the laid down rules were not followed by the ministry while appointing Asif Zaman as the director general PSB.
The apex court, while accepting the plea, issued notices to all the relevant officials including former minister for IPC Dr Fehmida and secretary IPC for further hearing.
It has been pleaded that the concerned ministry did not follow the rules submitted with the august court on the appointment of director general.
A few years back, the ministry in Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera’s case had submitted a detailed summary of the rules and regulations which were followed in his appointment as the DG.
However, Mansoor pleaded that those rules were not followed while appointing Asif Zaman as the DG.
In his plea, Mansoor stated that the new rules formulated to appoint director general fall in the contempt parameters.
The applicant pleaded his genuine case was not given deserving consideration for the post of the director general.
COPENHAGEN: Jonas Vingegaard made a triumphant return to Denmark on Wednesday following his victory at the Tour de...
KARACHI: Asian Shooting Confederation has set the dates for Asian Shotgun Cup 2023 that is to be hosted by Pakistan...
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom: England’s women will be talked about “all over the world” said coach Sarina Wiegman...
LONDON: Sprint star Dina Asher-Smith announced on Wednesday she had withdrawn from the England team for the...
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Cricket Council is going to meet today in Dubai to decide whether Sri Lanka can still host the...
Ag AFPSydney: Olympic champions Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon return to the pool at the Commonwealth Games with a...
Comments