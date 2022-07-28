Two Pak hockey players test positive for Covid-19

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan hockey team has received a jolt just ahead of the Commonwealth Games hockey event as two of its players have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to an official of Pakistan contingent, Rana Abdul Waheed and goalkeeper Mohammad Abdullah failed Covid-19 tests upon arrival here in England.

They have been put in isolation and every four hours their CT value is being checked.

“Yes, both have tested positive for Covid-19. They had tested negative during their pre-departure PCR tests but the threshold of Birmingham is different. The CT value is being checked every four hours and when it comes down to an acceptable level then they will be able to join their team,” the contingent official said.

The procedure of arrival of contingents in England’s different airports is that upon arrival they report to a welcome centre and are tested for Covid-19. Those who clear the tests are then handed over the accreditation cards and are shifted to buses for taking them to their respective athletes’ villages.

The athletes and officials are staying here at four different villages.

Another senior official of Pakistan contingent told this correspondent that he is in touch with his contingent’s doctor and he told him that both hockey players would join the team by July 29.

“Yes, I have been told by our doctor that both the players are improving rapidly as far as their CT level is concerned and soon they will be released from isolation. They are being given extra fluid and it will help them clear the tests,” the official said.

Pakistan will begin their hockey journey with their Group A opener against South Africa here at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on July 30. Australia, New Zealand and Scotland are the other teams in the group. The Group B contains India, England, Canada, Wales and Ghana.

Meanwhile dope tests of some of the Pakistani players were also conducted upon their arrival.

According to sources two hockey players, one swimmer Syed Haseeb Tariq and a para-athlete Aneela Izzat Baig have been tested.

“Yes, dope tests of a few players have been conducted but their results will take time,” an official who is aware of the development told this correspondent.