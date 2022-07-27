Two killed in Morocco forest fires

LARACHE, Morocco: Two women died in forest fires in a region of northern Morocco that had already been ravaged by wildfires this month, authorities said on Tuesday.
The latest deaths, from smoke inhalation, took to four the number of people killed in wildfires that have hit Larache province since mid-July.
The two women "did not respond to calls from local authorities to evacuate homes threatened by the fires", the authorities told AFP.
