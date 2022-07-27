 
Wednesday July 27, 2022
EU submits draft Iran nuclear deal text: Borrell

By AFP
July 27, 2022

BRUSSELS: The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday he has submitted a draft text of a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme, urging parties to accept it or "risk a dangerous nuclear crisis".

It comes after Iran warned on Monday it would not be rushed into a "quick" deal reviving its faltering 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, as negotiations in Vienna remain deadlocked.

Writing in the Financial Times, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said: "This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented 3 hours ago

    When USA unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, Iran was under no obligation to stick to it. It was at liberty to violate it after USA started violating it by imposing sanctions.IAEA, France, U.K.and Germany are too close to USA to follow a neutral role.

    0 0