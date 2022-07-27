EU submits draft Iran nuclear deal text: Borrell

BRUSSELS: The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday he has submitted a draft text of a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme, urging parties to accept it or "risk a dangerous nuclear crisis".

It comes after Iran warned on Monday it would not be rushed into a "quick" deal reviving its faltering 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, as negotiations in Vienna remain deadlocked.

Writing in the Financial Times, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said: "This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible.