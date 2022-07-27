Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court has overturned the conviction and 15-year sentence handed to a British pensioner last month for antiquities smuggling, the retiree’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

James Fitton had been charged under a 2002 law against "intentionally taking or trying to take out of Iraq an antiquity," the maximum penalty for which under the country’s legal code is death by hanging. The conviction has been "overturned today by the Court of Cassation and my client will soon be free", lawyer said.