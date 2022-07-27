Abdullah, Umair, Ahmed grab squash titles

KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz, Umair Arif, and Ahmed Rayan won titles at Khairpur Sugar All Pakistan Open Squash Championships at NCC here on Tuesday.

In the final of the under-17 category, Abdullah from PAF beat M. Zaman from SNGPL 13-11, 11-6, 11-6 in 29 minutes to claim the title.

In the finals of the under-15 category, Umair from KP overpowered Azan from Army 11-13, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 in 44 minutes to claim the honor.

In the final of the under-13 category, Ahmed from PAF won against Nouman Khan from PAF 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 4-11, 11-4 in 33 minutes to grab the title.

Chairman Jumani Group of Companies Mobeen Jumani was the Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

The winner of each category received 19 thousand rupees and the runner-ups of each category got 12 thousand rupees.