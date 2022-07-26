Zardari being convinced in Dubai for early polls, claims Chohan

Former president Asif Zardari. -File photo

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyaz Chohan on Monday claimed that another high profile personality is in Dubai to convince PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for early elections.

He further said there are the signs that the former president has been convinced over early elections.

It may be noted that the PTI wants early elections, while the coalition government wants to complete its tenure, Geo News reported.

After the July 17 by-polls in Punjab, the political crisis has again gripped the country with economy showing negative signs.

PPPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari flew to Dubai the previous day and it became a top trend on the social media. The users expressed surprise over the sudden departure of Asif Ali Zardari to Dubai.



The former president’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also reacted to the news related to his father’s departure to Dubai. Using her social media handle, she tweeted, “If he did not run away for eleven years of jail, why he would now. He is here to celebrate first birthday of his grandson, who, due to medical procedure last month, could not fly.”