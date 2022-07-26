Five abducted in Kasur incidents

KASUR: Five people were abducted in different incidents here on Monday.

Arshad Mayo, a resident of Mouzal Kanganpur, lodged a complaint with the Kanganpur police in which he stated that his uncle Salim went to Kal Chowk for work but did not return.

He suspected that some unidentified accused had kidnapped him. Muhammad Khalid of Changa Manga reported to the police that his son Faizan went from home but did not return. Similarly, Liaqat Ali reported to Mandi Usmanwala police that his nephew Bisharat went to play outside the house but did not return.

Ashfaq Ahmed Mughal filed an application in the City Phoolnagar that his 10-year-old son Burhan went out from house but did not return. Ali, a resident of Veeram Hathar, told Khadian police that his three-year-old son Kashif was abducted from outside his house.