Plan to develop new parks in Islamabad

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to develop new parks with modern facilities in the ongoing fiscal year and will increase the number of parks up to 250 in the federal capital.

According to the details, the civic agency has allocated funds for the development of new parks that would be constructed in various areas including Bhara Kahu and sectors H-8, I-14, and I-16.

The CDA’s environment wing is preparing Project Concept I (PC-I) for upcoming projects that would be carried out in line with best international practices to preserve and promote the natural environment of the green city.

The civic agency owns 350 acres of forest property from Shahpur road stop to Bhara Kahu on the Murree side and it would be used to construct the second biggest park measuring 155 acres of land in Zone III, north of sector D-12 along the Margalla Road.

The federal government has also recently issued directives to CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to increase forest cover and develop environment-friendly recreational places for the people. Now CDA is pursuing a tree plantation campaign and projects to develop parks in the city. An official said, “We have developed and upgraded some fifty new parks last year at the cost of Rs.341 million in the city.”

“The parks were developed in various sectors D-12, E-11, F-6, F-11, F-10, G-7, G-11, G-14, H-8, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11, I-14, I-16, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, Rawal Town, Shahzad Town, Bani Gala, Mulpur, Shakrial, Shakarparian, and Khana Pull," he said.

He said that recently inaugurated eight parks in D-12 and six in Park Enclave are also providing the residents with a healthy recreational facility. These new parks include jogging tracks, kids' play areas, swings, and sit-out areas.