Nation will foil conspiracies of rulers: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said the recent developments in Punjab have exposed the politics of all coalition parties and the nation would work together to foil their conspiracies.



Addressing his party’s political committee, he said the nexus of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had harmed the national economy.

According to local media sources, the meeting discussed the election of the Punjab chief minister and judicial matters related to it. Consultations were also held on future political strategies and action. The meeting also discussed issues related to the delay of Sindh local government elections. The meeting was attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Farrukh Habib, Shahbaz Gill, Ali Zaidi, Amir Kayani and others.

Imran Khan said the rival parties had adopted unfair means after seeing the decision of people in by-polls in Punjab. “The only solution to political instability is fair and free elections, which should be held at the earliest. The destruction of the economy is causing an irreparable damage to the country,” he maintained.

He observed that the rulers were only worried about saving their government instead of the country. “However, they will not succeed at any cost because people have rejected them,” he added.

The meeting was briefed by Babar Awan on constitutional and legal points, saying the anti-judiciary campaign shows the government in the Centre was also in danger after Punjab.