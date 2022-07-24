PTI Senior Vice President Dr Shireen Mazari. File photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Dr Shireen Mazari Saturday ruled out talks with the rulers until general elections were announced and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) tendered his resignation.

Her statement came against the backdrop of reports about the ‘soft intervention’ in politics by the powerful circles.

She made it clear that PTI expected specific election date and resignation of CEC.

“If they want democracy in the country, they have to talk to PTI being the biggest political force. However, talks cannot be held until the election date is given and CEC resigns, as no one has faith in the current election commissioner,” she claimed.

“The nation is with PTI and Imran Khan, as all the characters of the conspiracy are in great trouble now.

“If the imported government wants stability, it should accept PTI’s demands. We have been deceived many times but now we understand all the issues,” Dr Mazari added.



Reacting to PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz’ tweet, she charged that the convicted from the courts and certified liar Maryam was attacking the courts with support of her corrupt and absconding father.

“This liar lady is roaming free due to the kindness of the courts and is shamefully trying to give dictation to judges. The ‘tabdeeli sarkar’, the ‘objectives’ of American conspiracy and the puppet family’s role stand completely exposed before the nation,” Dr Mazari claimed.