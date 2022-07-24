COAS watches hockey championship final

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Lahore and witnessed the final match of the 1st COAS National Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2022.

Various hockey legends and Olympians witnessed the match to support the revival of the national game and appreciated the joint initiative of the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Hockey Federation for talent hunt throughout Pakistan.

In the final match, the Rana Zaheer Hockey Club Lahore beat the Youth Hockey Club Malir Karachi after a thrilling contest. Bajwa gave the Champions Trophy to the winning team along with medals. Individual prizes to the best player of the winning team, best goalkeeper, most goal scoring player, best defender and best forward player were also awarded. The COAS also met the clubs representatives. As many as 718 clubs from 72 districts and 28 divisions participated in the championship.