LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi on Saturday claimed PMLQ head Ch Shujaat Hussain wrote a letter to Punjab Assembly Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari under pressure.
“I think there was a pressure on Chaudhry Shujaat,” he said, local media reported.
He said it was suggested in the letter that PMLQ MPAs would not vote Pervaiz Elahi as he was the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He asserted that Chaudhry Shujaat had asked the PMLQ members not to vote for anyone. Moonis quoted Chaudhary Shujaat’s letter saying that Pervaiz Elahi should become the chief minister but not as a candidate of Imran Khan.
