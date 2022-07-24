Two killed, 3 injured in Kohat firing

KOHAT: Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when rival groups traded fire on Indus Highway in Sheenay Killay in Darra Adamkhel on Saturday.

Local residents said that the men of two rival parties first exchanged harsh words and then started firing on each other.

As a result, Walayat Afridi and another person, whose name could not be ascertained, were killed while three others sustained injuries.

Walayat Afridi was a close companion of Manzoor Pashteen, the head of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, and had been spearheading rallies and protest meetings against the merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the incident, the Indus Highway was closed for traffic. The police rushed to the spot to control the situation. The police have also registered a case and started an investigation.