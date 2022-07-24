Floods wreak havoc in Chitral

CHITRAL: The rain-triggered floods wreaked havoc in both Lower and Upper Chitral, washing away houses, bridges, roads and destroying crops and orchards in various villages.
The flash floods damaged at least six houses in Denin village in Lower Chitral. The flood also blocked the Dir-Chitral road near Lowari Tunnel. Reports pouring in from Upper Chitral said that the flood washed away bridges, orchards and channels in Booni, forcing the inhabitants of low-lying areas to shift to safer places. Several houses were destroyed and cattle perished when flood hit far-off Terich village.
The rain-triggered mudslide also blocked the main road in Junalikoch while there were also reports of flash floods in Charun village.
