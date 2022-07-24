Helpline set up to stop incidents of animal cruelty

Islamabad : The federal government has set up a helpline where the people will be able to register reports about incidents of animal cruelty in the federal capital.

According to the details, the residents of Rawalpindi can also approach this helpline 1819 and report an incident because the federal government will also coordinate with the provincial government to stop this illegal act.

When any incident of animal cruelty will be registered on this helpline the officials will immediately inform the relevant authorities that will take necessary measures to stop it.

No animal should be killed or harmed unnecessarily. However, the reality is that animals exploited for human use, especially those raised and killed for food, are frequently both harmed and treated in a cruel manner.

The Islamabad High Court in its verdict over three separate petitions held that animals had natural rights and were entitled to protection under the Pakistani constitution.

It said “Do the animals have legal rights? The answer to this question, without any hesitation, is in the affirmative…. Like humans, animals also have natural rights which ought to be recognized. It is a right of each animal…to live in an environment that meets the latter’s behavioural, social and physiological needs.”

Tahir Banori, a wildlife expert, said that animal cruelty is quite rampant and exists in varied forms in society but there is very little legislation related specifically to farm animals.

While they are protected by the general anti-cruelty provisions of the Animal Protection Act (1890), the lack of secondary legislation is concerning especially given the Animal Protection Act was introduced over a century ago, he said.

He said that the provincial governments should also develop their own wildlife and animal protection laws but the responsibility for improving animal welfare in the country must ultimately be assigned to a national-level ministry.