558 students get degrees at NUML convocation

Islamabad : The 18th Convocation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was held at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad here on Saturday.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the chief guest of the ceremony. In this convocation, 558 students were conferred degrees and 39 gold medals were awarded to the graduates of different programmes.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, pro rectors, deans, registrar, directors, heads of departments, and a large number of students along with their parents attended the convocation. Speaking on the occasion chief guest Mirza Muhammad Afridi congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers on the successful completion of degrees in various disciplines.

He said that students are the future and the asset of Pakistan, and they should play their due role in the progress and prosperity of the motherland. Afridi said that students must realise the role of teachers in their educational journey and remember the sacrifices made by their parents to make them educated. He said that success demands hard work, and this is the only way to be succeeded in every field of life. Deputy Chairman said that it is the era of science & technology and the role of universities has increased to equip students with modern-day technologies to compete in the world.