SC urged to interpret constitutional clauses fully

LAHORE : Provincial Interior Minister Atta Tarar has demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a full bench for the interpretation of constitutional clauses.

He said this while talking to media here on Saturday. He said this was an important national issue and it must be interpreted properly.

He further said that the by-elections were conducted by de-seating 25 members of the assembly while yesterday we have achieved success according to the constitution and law.

Tarar added that there has been a constitutional and political crisis in Punjab for the past many months while those who created this constitutional crisis have gone to court. He said the only way out of the crisis was formation of a full bench.