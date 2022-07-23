The apex court building in Islamabad. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday sought legal assistance from the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) and Sindh Advocate General on a petition filed by the MQM challenging the delimitation of constituencies in Sindh for local government elections.

The court adjourned the hearing till July 25 after issuing notices to the parties. MQM’s counsel Farogh Naseem contended that a unified approach was not adopted for the delimitation, adding that one constituency comprises 35,000 voters while the other has 80,000 voters.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked the case had to be referred back to the SHC. The counsel informed the court that the detailed judgment had been submitted in the apex court’s Karachi Registry.

The MQMP had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court after its plea in the Sindh High Court was rejected. The first phase of the LG polls was held in June, while the second phase will be held in August.