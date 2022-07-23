Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon. File photo

KARACHI/LAHORE: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon Friday asked PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan to apologise to Pervaiz Elahi for calling him the biggest dacoit of Punjab before the election of chief minister. “If Imran Khan does not apologize to Pervaiz Elahi, then he must apologise to the nation for his statement,” he said.

The provincial minister said Farah Gogi’s corruption money was being used to buy votes and blamed that an auction had been launched to sell the faith of voters.

Sharjeel believed that the politics of Imran Khan were based on hypocrisy and lies. “Imran Khan is full of contradictions, as he does not act on what he asserts,” he asserted. Sharjeel said a hypocrite like Imran Khan was deceiving the innocent people and the nation. He said Imran Khan was bent upon spreading riots and anarchy in Pakistan.

The minister opined that Imran Khan had brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from all over the country by rounding them up for the second round of local bodies elections when he didn’t find any trust-worthy companion in Sindh.

“This indicates that Imran Khan does not trust his chosen leaders of Sindh,” the minister said. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had succeeded in getting its chief minister elected due to the correct decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and efforts of the allied parties, particularly of Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for strengthening democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Model Town, Lahore along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N Leader Talal Chaudhry, he said being an experienced and patriotic politician, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain deserved full appreciation, as the PML-N and its allied parties appreciated his decision to get Hamza Shehbaz Sharif elected as Chief Minister.

Sana said the success of the PML-N in the Punjab Assembly was made possible due to aspirations of the people, adding the PML-N had defeated those elements who were trying to create unrest in the country. “Now all such attempts have been foiled,” he said.

The minister said the PML-N had accepted gracefully its defeat in the by-election held on July 17 and also identified weaknesses in the selection of candidates. On the other hand, he said Imran Khan even after winning the by-polls criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan and others and accused them of rigging. He stressed that politics of hatred should be ended.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing a separate press conference at the Governor’s House late Friday night, said democracy had won in the Punjab Assembly. The deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly gave the ruling according to the decision of the Supreme Court, she said, adding that according to the decision of the Supreme Court, members could not vote against the instructions of the party head.

“Today, a hypocrite, liar, insidious and conspiratorial person was talking about democracy,” she said, adding that it was the person who made the constitutional violation under the ruling of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

“Salutes to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for instructing his party members not to vote for an insidious person,” she said and questioned why Imran Khan was not surprised when people of other parties joined him in 2018. He was not surprised when votes were bought in Senate elections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections, Quetta and Balochistan, she said and added that Imran Khan bought votes in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan elections too.

The mandate of Punjab was the mandate of Nawaz Sharif in 2018, which was stolen by Imran Khan, she claimed and said Imran Khan robbed, starved and made the people of Punjab jobless.

Imran Khan made false allegations for four years and used the chair of the prime minister to put political opponents in jails, Marriyum said, adding that he should be thankful that a democratic government was in power. “If anyone tries to interpret the Constitution according to their own will, we will not accept it,” she warned and said the interpretation of the Constitution will be in accordance with the Constitution and the Parliament.

For three days, Imran Khan has been using a foul language, insulting the Election Commission, police and deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, she said, adding that on Friday he was calling the ruling of the deputy speaker unconstitutional. “Imran Khan is a rioter and wants a civil war in the country,” she said and maintained that on Friday on the instructions of Chaudhry Shujaat, the deputy speaker gave the ruling.

Imran Khan wanted to bring political instability, so that the country’s economy would not recover, she maintained. She said Imran Khan tried to make the country another Sri Lanka and he was a hypocrite who tried to mislead the people by pretending to be innocent.

“PTI stole the Daska election, its workers shot at policemen from rooftops during the long march. They wanted a civil war in the country. This was the system of nature, this was the work of Allah. What Imran Khan sowed, they were reaping today,” she said and concluded that Imran Khan blackened his face by doing corruption in Punjab for the last four years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Chaudhry Shujaat had once again revived the democratic tradition of his great father and family. On the social networking site Twitter, he wrote that Chaudhry Shujaat’s role was a victory for democracy and constitutional values for which he paid tribute to Shujaat Hussain, his family and colleagues.

Shahbaz said former president Asif Ali Zardari had played a historic role for the constitution, democracy and the people. “Former President Zardari’s political tolerance ended the crisis,” he added.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to twitter and wrote, “Aik Zardari Sab Pe Bhaari”. His reaction came after the election of Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab Chief Minister.