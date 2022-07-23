 
Saturday July 23, 2022
National

Afghan national held at Peshawar airport

By Bureau report
July 23, 2022

PESHAWAR: The immigration authorities on Friday offloaded a passenger going to France on a fake passport. An official said an Afghan national identified as Ahmad was offloaded and arrested at the Bacha Khan International Airport for boarding a flight to travel to France. A case was registered for using forged documents.

