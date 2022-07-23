Afghan national held at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The immigration authorities on Friday offloaded a passenger going to France on a fake passport. An official said an Afghan national identified as Ahmad was offloaded and arrested at the Bacha Khan International Airport for boarding a flight to travel to France. A case was registered for using forged documents.
SUKKUR: A body of a missing boy has been found from the cotton field of a private farmhouse in Khairpur district on...
SUKKUR: The police have red-handedly caught an employee of the Civil Hospital Khairpur, when he was trying to steal...
PESHAWAR: At least four persons were killed and four others injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
SUKKUR: A woman has allegedly committed suicide after failing to get protection from her ex-husband in Larkana, but...
LAHORE: Afzal Butt was elected president and Arshad Ansari secretary general of the Pakistan Federal Union of...
PESHAWAR: The rising incidents of children’s abduction, sexual abuse and killings was raised in the Khyber...
