SBP appoints BoD members

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), upon recommendation of the government, has appointed 8 members of its Board of Directors (BoD) as its non-executive directors for a period of five years with immediate effect.
The appointments include Ali Cheema, Akhbar Zaidi, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Najaf Yawar, Fawad Anwar, Nadeem Hussain, Mahfooz Ali Khan, and Zahid Fakhr ud din Ebrahim as the non-executive directors.
