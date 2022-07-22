Pakistan volleyball squads announced

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Thursday unveiled two separate teams for a couple of international events which have a clash of dates.

These teams will feature in the AVC Cup which is scheduled to be held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, from August 7-14 and Islamic Games which will be hosted by Turkey in Konya from August 9-18.

The Islamic Games outfit has been kept stronger. It will be led by the country's premier professional spiker Aimal Khan and Mubashir Raza will act as his deputy.

Brazilian coach Christiano Rodrigues Compos will be the head coach of the Islamic Games-bound side.

Asif Nadeem will lead the side for AVC Cup while Fahad Raza will be his deputy.

Saeed Ahmed Khan will be the coach while Shah Naeem Zafar, who is also the secretary of PVF, will act as manager. Both teams are training at the POF Wah.

The PVF secretary Shah Naeem Zafar told 'The News' on Thursday that both teams have some gutsy players, saying, the Islamic Games side is stronger keeping in view the value of the event being hosted by Turkey.

He said that the tickets will be confirmed on Friday (today).

Islamic Games squad: Aimal Khan (captain), Mubashir Raza (vice-captain), Murad Khan, Mohammad Kashif Naveed, Hamid Yazman, Usman Fariyad, Abdul Zaheer, Afaq Khan, Mohammad Hammad, Nasir Ali, Bilal Khan, Musawar Khan, Ahmad Mustafa.

Officials: Chritiano Rodrigues Compos (head coach), Khalid Waqar, Mohammad Ismail Khan (both assistant coaches), Ahmed Saeed Kazi (manager).

AVC Cup squad: Asif Nadeem (captain), Fahad Raza (vice-captain), Waleed Khan, Mohammad Waseem, Mazhar Khan, Hasnaat Qayyum, Maazullah, Nouman Khan, Ahmed Nazir, Rahim Dad Khan, Salman Khan, Saqib Bacha, Mohmmad Saqlain.